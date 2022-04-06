 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam

Riley Czarnecki

Beaver Dam's Riley Czarnecki earned first-team All-Badger North Conference honors a year ago as a freshman. 

A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.   

