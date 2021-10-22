RIGHT-SIDE OPTIONS

Sheffield has been looking for someone to take over the right-side position since Devyn Robinson slid over from the right side to the middle to fill the void left by the season-ending knee injury to Danielle Hart.

Sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine took turns the first few weeks, with Demps getting more opportunities over time. But a new contender has joined the mix, with 6-foot-9 freshman Anna Smrek playing there in the third set Saturday at Michigan.

“All three of them have different strengths,” Sheffield said. “Their skill sets are very different. We’re kind of waiting for one of them to grab ahold of the position, and I’m not sure that anybody has done that yet.”

Smrek’s biggest asset would appear to be her potential blocking impact. She didn’t get to show that at Michigan because the Wolverines stopped setting their left-side hitters while she was in the match.