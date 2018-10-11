Los Angeles
Yasiel Puig (.267/.327/.494, 23 HR, 63 RBI) and Matt Kemp (.290/.338/.481, 21 HR, 85 RBI)
Two long-time regulars have been sharing this spot lately, with Kemp also seeing time in left field. The mercurial Puig had a hot September with 8 homers. Kemp, reacquired in an off-season mutual salary dump deal with Atlanta, has resurrected his career at age 34.
Milwaukee
Christian Yelich (.326/.402/.598, 36 HR, 110 RBI)
The presumed NL MVP led the league in batting average, slugging and OPS (1.000), was second in RBI and runs (118), third in homers and ninth in stolen bases (22). His 7.6 WAR also led the league, topping teammate Lorenzo Cain (6.9). Chicago’s Javier Baez was the top non-Brewer (6.3).