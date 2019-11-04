DEC. 31 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Kevin Baggett is 123-104 in seven seasons at Rider. The Broncs won the MAAC regular-season title in 2017-18 and were the preseason favorite to repeat last season, but they finished in a tie for second at 11-7 and were 16-15 overall.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Stevie Jordan (above), a two-time second-team All-MAAC selection, led the Broncs with 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 32.6 minutes per game as a junior. Jordan shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
SCOUTING REPORT
Rider is located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. … The Broncs return their top four scorers from 2018-19. That group includes Jordan, junior forward Frederick Scott (12.1), senior center Tyere Marshall (10.8) and junior swingman Dimencio Vaughn (10.6). Marshall led Rider with 6.6 rebounds per game last season. … Another double-digit scorer from last season, Jordan Allen (10.1), left the program in April. … The Broncs’ average possession lasted 15.6 seconds, which ranked No. 21 in the nation per KenPom. … Rider forced turnovers on 22.3 percent of its defensive possessions, according to KenPom. That ranked No. 13 nationally.