LEGENDS CLASSIC GAME 1
NOV. 25 — BARCLAYS CENTER IN NEW YORK
COACH’S CORNER
Chris Mooney (above) is 250-215 in 14 seasons at Richmond. The Spiders haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed in 2011. They went 13-20 last season, including 6-12 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Thirteen of those defeats were by single digits, and Richmond was 3-7 in games decided by six or fewer points.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Grant Golden has been named third-team All-Atlantic 10 in back-to-back seasons. He led the Spiders with 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds last season. Golden was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA in 2016-17 after undergoing a procedure to correct an accelerated heart rate that caused him to collapse in a game against Texas Tech.
SCOUTING REPORT
Richmond returns its top six scorers from last season. That group is led by Golden and junior guard Jacob Gilyard, who averaged 16.2 points and led the Spiders with 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Junior forward Nathan Cayo averaged 12.9 points last season. Junior guard Nick Sherod (12.7 ppg) was limited to six games last season after sustaining a torn ACL. … Junior guard Blake Francis sat out last season after transferring from Wagner, where he led the team with 17.3 points per game in 2017-18. … Junior forward Sullivan Kulju was a four-year starter at New Berlin Eisenhower. Kulju, who joined the program as a walk-on, appeared in three games last season.