Richie Swanson: The view from Bea's bench at Trempeleau refuge is still grant

I first met Bea Stellpflug in 1980 at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, about 160 miles northwest of Madison in Tempealeau County. She laughed at how her daughters told her to stay away from the dangerous-looking guy who lurked around the bushes and bulrushes.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Forty years later, I practice citizen-science from the bench placed at the refuge in memory of Bea, watching one of her favorite birds, the redheaded woodpecker. The sun rises behind me, and the light of friendship bolsters me during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I was indeed suspicious-looking: a long-haired, tangle-bearded long-distance bicyclist who worked very part-time and spent whole days just listening to birds. Bea drove a pickup, wore glasses with rims nearly as big as her smile. She loved country music and casinos, and her husband owned an independent tire and equipment business on their home farm in the town of Trempealeau. Bea had six kids. I minimized my footprint, fathering none. I was totally counter-culture, mistrusting capitalism.

But Bea asked if I’d seen the “redheads” feeding on acorns after cars crushed them on the refuge’s roads, and we became thick as thieves. We each volunteered on annual sandhill crane counts, watching through cold April dawns as cranes bugled alarm calls from increasing sites each spring, rebounding from a near extinction during the 1930s.