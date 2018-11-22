Packers No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams is expecting to see a lot of Vikings’ shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes, just as he did in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 16. In that game, Adams had eight receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown while being shadowed by Rhodes for much of the game.
“I think he's having a great year. He's been having good years the last few years. Each year, him and Aaron Rodgers, they've gotten better and (now they’re) great,” Rhodes said. “That's his guy. If the game is on the line, we know it's going to him. I mean, this is a type of guy that you have to be focused, you have to pay particular details, you have to be on him everywhere. You have to be on him all the time.”
Adams, who comes in having caught 72 passes for 953 yards and nine touchdowns in the first 10 games, is 47 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season after finishing with 997 two years ago and managing 885 yards last year despite playing without Rodgers for most of the year and himself missing two games and parts of two others.
“Obviously, I had 997 so there’s not much of a difference other than being able to say ‘1,000-yard receiver,’” Adams said. “I feel like a lot of respect, or lack thereof, has been because I haven’t had that 1,000-yard season, so hopefully that’ll help quiet some of that down. Other than that, it’ll be just another game.”
As for going mano-a-mano with Rhodes, Adams said, “I see it as a challenge that I feel like I’m favored in that. But I definitely have a lot of respect for him and other guys I go against. … I’d like to think I have a good bag of tricks where I can switch it up a little bit and keep it interesting throughout the game.”