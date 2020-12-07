Dec. 9 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

David Cox is 42-26 in his third season in charge at Rhode Island. The Rams went 21-9 last season, including 13-5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Cox served as an assistant coach on Dan Hurley’s staff at Rhode Island for four seasons before taking over the program following Hurley’s departure to Connecticut. Rhode Island made it to the NCAA tournament in each of Hurley’s final two seasons with the program.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior guard Fatts Russell (above) was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season after averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He was also named to the league’s All-Defense Team. Russell started 61 games over the past two seasons. He scored at least 20 points in 15 games as a junior, including 32 in a loss to West Virginia.

SCOUTING REPORT

Opponents shot 29.7% from 3-point range against the Rams last season. … The Rams had to replace three players who averaged double figures in points in 2019-20: guard Jeff Dowtin (13.9 ppg) and forward Cyril Langevine (10.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg) exhausted their eligibility, while guard Tyrese Martin (12.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg) transferred to Connecticut after two seasons with the Rams. … Senior guard Jeremy Sheppard sat out last season after transferring from Central Florida. … Twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, both sophomore centers, are eligible to play this season after transferring from Maryland.