Rev. Tom Flaherty, City Church

“He came to that which was His own, but His own did not receive Him. Yet to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.” John 1:11-12 NIV
A gift has to be received. On Christmas God gave humanity the greatest gift of all — Himself. The Word was God and became flesh and lived among us. (John 1:1; 14) By dying on the cross and taking the death we deserved, God is able to offer sinful, transient human beings eternal life. (Romans 6:23) All we need to do is receive Christ. Why did people reject the gift He came to give?
Some wanted Messiah to judge oppressors instead of saving sinners. They wanted a political messiah to deliver them from Rome, not a Divine Messiah who would deliver them from themselves.
Others wanted forgiveness and the promise of heaven but weren’t interested in a king. Jesus was born King and can only be received as our rightful King. The carol says, “Let earth receive her King. Let every heart prepare Him room.” Do we want forgiveness and eternal life if it involves having a different king than ourselves?
In The Lion King, Simba is the rightful king, but Scar has seized the throne. There are voices (the hyenas) around him telling him he’s great, and that Mufasa wasn’t fair to him. There have been voices lying to the human race from the beginning which accuse God of injustice, and flatter us into believing we should be in charge. (See Genesis 3)
At its core Christianity is not about following a list of rules, or about believing a set of doctrines. It’s about receiving the greatest Christmas gift ever given: Jesus. Why not receive Him as your Savior and King today? Here’s His offer: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in ...” (Revelation 3:20)
