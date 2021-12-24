Rev. Timothy Hansen, Our Savior's Lutheran Church

It always gives me pause every year to imagine that first Christmas Eve. As I walk through card shops and stores and see cards with a beautiful and pastoral manger scene. Mary is beautiful as she sits next to the manger, which is perfectly kept, while Joseph stands silently by her. Finally, the baby Jesus sleeps quietly on the straw, or he gazes up at his parents with trust and love. While this seems like a typical picture, I find myself wondering why the artists have chosen this to be the picture that is painted or drawn. Is it a portrait of what people have hoped it would have looked like? Nothing in this picture probably has much truth in it. Since we know so little of the story it gets left up to our imagination.

One thing I know and believe is that God chose to be a part of this creation in a new way, and that was to become human and enter into humanity with all of the breadth of joys and sorrows. When our children were born, in sterile and sparkling hospital rooms, where we were all masked and gowned, the situations were all chaotic. Even after their births, nothing was calm and peaceful and serene. This is life: Messy and chaotic, joyful and crazy. To think that Jesus was born in any other way would do disservice to God’s intentions. It is into humanity’s chaos that Christ was born.