Rev. Timothy Hansen, Our Savior's Lutheran Church

It always gives me pause every year to imagine that first Christmas Eve. As I walk through card shops and stores and see cards with a beautiful and pastoral manger scene. Mary is beautiful as she sits next to the manger, which is perfectly kept, while Joseph stands silently by her. Finally, the baby Jesus sleeps quietly on the straw, or he gazes up at his parents with trust and love. While this seems like a typical picture, I find myself wondering why the artists have chosen this to be the picture that is painted or drawn. Is it a portrait of what people have hoped it would have looked like? Nothing in this picture probably has much truth in it. Since we know so little of the story it gets left up to our imagination.
One thing I know and believe is that God chose to be a part of this creation in a new way, and that was to become human and enter into humanity with all of the breadth of joys and sorrows. When our children were born, in sterile and sparkling hospital rooms, where we were all masked and gowned, the situations were all chaotic. Even after their births, nothing was calm and peaceful and serene. This is life: Messy and chaotic, joyful and crazy. To think that Jesus was born in any other way would do disservice to God’s intentions. It is into humanity’s chaos that Christ was born.
Why is this helpful? French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, said it in this way: “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose." (The more things change, the more they stay the same.) We, too, understand chaos and crazy. Like a child born to a young peasant woman in the midst of Roman occupation, and in someone else’s home or cave or stable, our days are filled with worry and fear. I think that is why we hold on to old pictures of what makes us comfortable so that we don’t have to face the uncertainty of the day. But ultimately that is not helpful. The joy of Christmas comes when we understand that it was into exactly the chaos of the first century into a context that was not serene and docile, and we can begin to see the power of Christ’s coming again into our own chaos. We have hope because God comes to us in the midst of that darkness with a simple light that the darkness cannot overcome.
Take some time to ponder over these days how God chooses to come to you. May you find hope these days.
In this Series
