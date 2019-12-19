Rev. Timothy Hansen, Our Savior's Lutheran Church

It is simply messy! There is no other way to begin speaking about the story of Christmas without acknowledging that there is no perfect time for this story to happen. God comes to us in the midst of our messiness to redeem the world in spite of the world. We spend four weeks called Advent waiting for this nativity scene. We spend time in our places of worship praying, singing, and preparing our buildings and our hearts to receive this God made flesh. It happens every year and every year we get to Christmas and we are not ready. If God were to wait for us to be fully prepared and ready, God would not have ever come. Why? We are never ready for God because we are too busy. We struggle with life as it comes at us. We are unemployed or underemployed and have to work two jobs to simply provide for our family. We are too busy worrying about the wait for the doctor’s report regarding our latest medical tests. Will I be able to afford my health care? How are we going to pay our bills?