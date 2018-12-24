In many ways, the birth narrative in the gospel of Luke is a counter-cultural story. It is the story of a God who looks to transform the world into something new. It is not some quick decision, some quick thought, but rather something long thought out. In fact, it is eternal. God’s desire to lead people back into a relationship for which they were created had not gone very well. Through patriarchs, judges, kings and prophets, God’s desire to turn God’s people around had really fallen on deaf ears. Finally we have a story of God’s decision that is somewhat mind-boggling. God gives up power and becomes born of a young woman, betrothed to be married to a day worker. Neither is wealthy. In fact they are poor, and would go on to become immigrants as they escaped Bethlehem with their newborn son to Egypt. Then the news of this birth is first given to shepherds-the real shepherds-for whom no one paid much attention, nor believed. Later we’ll hear of this news that comes to some more sojourners, magi, if you wish, who come to pay him homage.
This message is counter-cultural because it shows a God who will transform the world. God already has begun. Mary sings about it in her magnificat. While the world holds up power and authority and wealth as objects to be longed for, this story reminds us that God remains steadfast and faithful to God’s people. God’s justice will happen in its fullness one day. When that will be, I don’t know when, but I do know that we are invited to hear this story once again and given new eyes to see the opportunities to participate with God in that transforming power. God will continue to transform our hearts and minds as we seek to bear witness to God’s love and faithfulness. And when we begin to do that, even in the face of sneers and rejection, God’s simple act of love will begin to transform us, all of us, into the new creations God promises to bring about. With this story of a baby born in a manger in Bethlehem, God has done a new thing, and nothing is the same again.