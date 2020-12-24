Rev. Tim Schaefer, First Baptist Church of Madison

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” These words from Isaiah bring us hope every year at Christmastime. We have come to know these words well. But for many of us, they take on a new meaning this year. Written during a time of great turmoil and despair — against the backdrop of fear, the inevitability of war, and the dread of death and deportation — Isaiah pens what is almost certainly a coronation hymn for a new king. It is an aspirational hymn, articulating the desirable qualities of the ideal leader. It represents, to paraphrase Isaiah’s words, a light at the end of the tunnel — a glimmer of hope to a suffering people. All the hopes and dreams of a kingdom rest on the shoulders of a justice-seeking leader who will break the yoke of his people’s burdens and liberate them from the rod of their oppressor.