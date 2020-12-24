Rev. Tim Schaefer, First Baptist Church of Madison

Hope in New Beginnings
“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” These words from Isaiah bring us hope every year at Christmastime. We have come to know these words well. But for many of us, they take on a new meaning this year. Written during a time of great turmoil and despair — against the backdrop of fear, the inevitability of war, and the dread of death and deportation — Isaiah pens what is almost certainly a coronation hymn for a new king. It is an aspirational hymn, articulating the desirable qualities of the ideal leader. It represents, to paraphrase Isaiah’s words, a light at the end of the tunnel — a glimmer of hope to a suffering people. All the hopes and dreams of a kingdom rest on the shoulders of a justice-seeking leader who will break the yoke of his people’s burdens and liberate them from the rod of their oppressor.
I cannot help but recognize the relevance of this passage to us in this time. In many ways, 2020 has been a year of turmoil. As COVID-19 cases continue to spread into the tens of millions in this country, we remain anxious about our own safety and health; the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake, among too many others, have forced to the surface the righteous anger over the racism that is so deeply embedded in our country’s institutions, including our churches; our elected officials have failed to serve the needs of the people they represent, engaging instead in partisan brinksmanship and stoking division, suspicion and fear among us.
Yet, if we look more closely, we can see glimmers of hope in the midst of our despair. The distribution of vaccines and sacrifices being made by all who stay home, social distance, and wear masks to protect our neighbors; our commitments to recognizing our own complicity in racism and dismantling racist systems and institutions; record turnout and engagement in our civic life and the ambitious promises from our national leaders for a more inclusive and collaborative governance to heal our political divisions — all of these things give me hope.
Yes, things may seem hopeless right now. But one thing is clear to me — in history’s most dire moments, humanity is always able to find those glimmers of hope. The prophet Isaiah found hope in his time, and the prophets of our time find it here and now. As we enter into a new year with its many promises, let us not forget that there is great hope in new beginnings.