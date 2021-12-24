 Skip to main content
Rev. Tim Schaefer, First Baptist Church of Madison
From the Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy series
Nearly two years into this pandemic, we are still reeling from prolonged uncertainty and instability. In its wake, millions are without work and face eviction for failure to pay their mortgages or rent. A staggering number of families are experiencing food insecurity for the first time in their lives. Those who were already struggling to get by before the pandemic are finding it even more difficult to survive. The pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities that already plagued our society. We have major problems to address.

And so did the Holy Family that night. An oppressive regime demanded that everyone travel to their hometowns to be counted in a census — very likely for tax purposes. Mary was on the verge of giving birth and desperate for shelter. And for whatever reason, there was a housing shortage that night.

Although the Gospels don’t explicitly mention an innkeeper, we assume that if there was an inn, there must have been an innkeeper. We often cast him in a negative light — someone who banished a pregnant woman to the place where the animals were kept. But since the innkeeper is a figment of our imaginations anyway, what if we imagine him instead as a problem solver, someone who could think outside the box to find an unconventional solution. Rather than saying to Mary, “There is nowhere for you,” he thought to himself, “There has to be somewhere.”

It is easy to get lost in despair during tough times like these. The problems we face may seem infinite and insurmountable. As people of faith, we want to help, but we just don’t know where to start. But this Christmas season, let us remember that no one person and no one congregation can do everything. But each of us can do something. The Christmas story is all about that one small, selfless act of “innkeeping,” that out-of-the-box solution to meet someone’s need. The Christmas story reminds us that we are called to do the divine work of housing the Holy, just as the innkeeper did that night long ago.

