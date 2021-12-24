Rev. Tim Schaefer, First Baptist Church of Madison

It is easy to get lost in despair during tough times like these. The problems we face may seem infinite and insurmountable. As people of faith, we want to help, but we just don’t know where to start. But this Christmas season, let us remember that no one person and no one congregation can do everything. But each of us can do something. The Christmas story is all about that one small, selfless act of “innkeeping,” that out-of-the-box solution to meet someone’s need. The Christmas story reminds us that we are called to do the divine work of housing the Holy, just as the innkeeper did that night long ago.