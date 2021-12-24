Rev. Scott Anderson, Westminster Presbyterian Church

When the first years of the Common Era dawned 2,000 years ago, what God’s people wanted was consummately practical. They wanted a military and political leader, a charismatic revolutionary who would throw off the yoke of the hated Romans. All they had known was oppression, the utter lack of freedom and dignity and self-determination. They longed for, yearned for, prayed for the messiah promised by God to come and save them and set them free, literally.

You know, there is a sense in which we still want a God who will powerfully intercede in human affairs, to put things right, to bring peace to the world, to establish justice in our nation, to heal our diseases and make us whole.

The stunning assertion of Christmas is that God does come to help us, save us, set us free, but by a different means, by calling love out of us. The stunning assertion of Christmas is that God does come to establish justice in our community, fairness in our economic and social structures, even peace in the world, not by an iron fist, not by imperial fiat, not by a list of rules, but by love, by giving us the gift we truly need, the ability to love and to give and then to do it — work to establish justice and fairness and peace, you and me, because we know ourselves to be loved and called to live out that love every day of our lives.