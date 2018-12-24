When the child was born in Bethlehem, a light appeared in human history. As the prophet put it, “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light.” We know what that means—to sit in darkness: an ongoing war in Afghanistan and Yemen; immigrants around the world fleeing for a better life; a stock market on an unpredictable roller coaster; toxicity in our politics. And every one of us is familiar with the darkness of personal loss and grief: the loss of a parent, a child, a beloved, a colleague and dear friend—loss intensified by this season.
Christmas faith does not deny the darkness but chooses not to live in it. People of Christmas faith claim that the light that shines in the darkness can be trusted more than the darkness itself and that a little bit of light can dispel a lot of darkness.
And so, whatever the darkness is for you this evening, please know that there is light: a small, fragile light to be sure, but light that will not be overcome—ever; light that will dispel darkness, like the light of the small candles we will hold; the light of the love of God, the light of the world. Long ago, in the dark night, in a stable behind a crowded inn, a child was born. In him was life—and the life was the light of all people. Thanks be to God.