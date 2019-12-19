Rev. Scott Anderson, Westminster Presbyterian Church

The Christmas Paradox

Scripture: Luke 2:1-20

Christmas is such a paradox, a strange mix of light and darkness. Many of us relish the joy and celebration of family gatherings in this special season, yet others of us find ourselves lonely, depressed, disappointed, or completely stressed out because of it all.

Our experience echoes the birth of Jesus. In spite of all of our sanitized Christmas carols, it’s a story filled with stress and loneliness. Mary becomes pregnant out of wedlock. Joseph considers walking away from Mary to save his own reputation. Then there is the difficult 90-mile trek from Nazareth to Bethlehem on foot, with a pregnant wife and no extended family to support them along the way. When they arrive days later exhausted, there is no room for them in the inn. The expectant couple had to settle for the sheep stall out back. And with no midwife, Joseph probably had to deliver the baby himself.