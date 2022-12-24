Rev. Scott Anderson, Westminster Presbyterian Church: 'Another messy Christmas'

“The Word became flesh and lived among us.” — John 1:1-14 Many of us seem to believe that the original Christmas setting was “pure” in a sense — Mary dressed in blue, Jesus in clean swaddling clothes, and Joseph standing attentively near. The animals look on adoringly. We long for the same purity in our own Christmas celebrations. We spend a ton of money to brighten up our dark world and wrap it in tinsel, bows, and packages. We leave the “flesh” out of Christmas and dress it up in the artificial veneer of white wings, children’s pageants, and Santas at the mall.

Might we imagine, however, the harsh economic realities, the unseemly political histories, the tense religious struggles, and formidable social boundaries wrapped in the package of Christmas in the time of Jesus? His mother is young, homeless, unwed, pregnant, and poor. The holy family would more likely qualify for Food Stamps than the cover of a church bulletin.

Christmas has nothing to do with the drama of some idealized, perfect family. It is a messy story bordering on scandal in a messy world filled with injustice. And it is no accident that into that family story and into that historical moment, the Word became flesh.

The great writer Martin Buber believed that God gives each one of us a speck of the world to redeem—an infant spark of creation to nurture into fullness of life. What is that particular spark in you as you look to a new year?