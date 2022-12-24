 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rev. Scott Anderson, Westminster Presbyterian Church: 'Another messy Christmas'

From the Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy series
  • 0

“The Word became flesh and lived among us.” — John 1:1-14 Many of us seem to believe that the original Christmas setting was “pure” in a sense — Mary dressed in blue, Jesus in clean swaddling clothes, and Joseph standing attentively near. The animals look on adoringly. We long for the same purity in our own Christmas celebrations. We spend a ton of money to brighten up our dark world and wrap it in tinsel, bows, and packages. We leave the “flesh” out of Christmas and dress it up in the artificial veneer of white wings, children’s pageants, and Santas at the mall.

Might we imagine, however, the harsh economic realities, the unseemly political histories, the tense religious struggles, and formidable social boundaries wrapped in the package of Christmas in the time of Jesus? His mother is young, homeless, unwed, pregnant, and poor. The holy family would more likely qualify for Food Stamps than the cover of a church bulletin.

People are also reading…

Christmas has nothing to do with the drama of some idealized, perfect family. It is a messy story bordering on scandal in a messy world filled with injustice. And it is no accident that into that family story and into that historical moment, the Word became flesh.

The great writer Martin Buber believed that God gives each one of us a speck of the world to redeem—an infant spark of creation to nurture into fullness of life. What is that particular spark in you as you look to a new year?

When the Word becomes flesh, we come to know that there is no corner of human experience so hidden that God’s grace cannot find it. There is no soil so sterile that the seed of holy wonder cannot grow in it. There is no moment so dark that it can extinguish the light of God who even now shines in it. The ordinary, everyday messy world of ours is where we find this Word becoming flesh.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics