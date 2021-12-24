 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Rev. Randy J. Timmerman, Saint Dennis Catholic Church
0 Comments

Rev. Randy J. Timmerman, Saint Dennis Catholic Church

From the Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy series
  • 0
Fr. Randy J. Timmerman

Timmerman

At the first Christmas, love came down. Love showed up and there was no room for him in the inn. Christmas is about making room for love to show up in the inn of your heart. "The love of God has been poured into our hearts" (Romans 5:5) and we are invited to not just receive the gift but to open the package as well.

Only Christianity claims that God became vulnerable, fragile and someone who could be hurt. Perfect love knows no limits and involves vulnerability. Love always takes the initiative.

What is in the gift? His desire for intimacy and a willingness to offer his life for you. Are you willing to make room in the inn of your heart this Christmas? Remind yourself that God has first loved you and you are invited to receive the gift and grow in vulnerability of love.

.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Widespread devastation in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics