Rev. Randy J. Timmerman, Saint Dennis Catholic Church

At the first Christmas, love came down. Love showed up and there was no room for him in the inn. Christmas is about making room for love to show up in the inn of your heart. "The love of God has been poured into our hearts" (Romans 5:5) and we are invited to not just receive the gift but to open the package as well.

Only Christianity claims that God became vulnerable, fragile and someone who could be hurt. Perfect love knows no limits and involves vulnerability. Love always takes the initiative.

What is in the gift? His desire for intimacy and a willingness to offer his life for you. Are you willing to make room in the inn of your heart this Christmas? Remind yourself that God has first loved you and you are invited to receive the gift and grow in vulnerability of love.

