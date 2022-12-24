 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rev.. Randy J. Timmerman, Saint Dennis Catholic Church: 'Partakers of the divine life'

From the Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy series
“And become partakers of the divine life” 2 Peter 1:4 The wood of the manger is connected to the wood of the cross.

God took flesh and was born in a cold, dark and damp stable. God shows up in the most unlikely places and yet from his arrival Jesus was on a rescue mission to bring his children home. His arrival marked the beginning of his rescue campaign, a campaign against the powers of sin and death.

We are reminded “Jesus is the reason for the season”. However, once we see ourselves as rescued from sin and death, then we become active participants in his rescue mission. We want to become ‘partakers of the divine life.” (2 Pet 1:4) Individually, as families and with all followers of Jesus we actively are looking for opportunities to bring the presence of Emmanuel, “God with us” to all we encounter, especially in those most unlikely places.

