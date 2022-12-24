Rev. Miranda K. Hassett, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church: Echoes of the past

A few months ago I stumbled on “A Church Year-Book of Social Justice” for 1919-1920. It has a short reading for each day of the church year, exploring Christian thinking about the great issues and struggles of their (our) time. Since Advent began on November 27, I’ve been posting those readings on Facebook, day by day by day. Some don’t resonate, don’t “hold up.” But some of these passages give me a real sense of standing with these siblings in faith a century ago.

I asked, one day, when I made my daily post: Is it comforting or disconcerting to know that people living a century ago also felt like civilization was straining to the breaking point? Like our current way of being could not possibly continue?

Some wise soul replied: Both.

It’s comforting not to be alone with these feelings, to have the bold and hopeful and urgent words of siblings in faith to encourage us.

It’s comforting to know that humanity has survived another century despite it all, and that some of the great challenges they were facing a century ago are actually better now, thanks in part to the efforts of bold reformers who worked and fought for change.

But it’s also disconcerting, the resonance of these texts with our present moment. The 20th century is hardly a tale of consolation. We know some of the costs and struggles our siblings faced: the Depression, another world war, atomic weapons, the Holocaust, the bitter social strife — as well as the important legislative strides — of the 1960s, the rapid increase in both economic inequality and incarceration rates of the 1980s and 1990s.

Knowing that companions in faith a century ago also felt like their whole way of life was coming apart at the seams is no reassurance that our way of life is not in fact coming apart at the seams.