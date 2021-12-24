Rev. Miranda Hassett, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church

There’s an idea about Jesus that theologians, people who think and write about God, call the scandal of particularity. A scandal means something that surprises and upsets people; that doesn’t fit their expectations of how things ought to be. And particularity is just the noun version of the word "particular," as in, "I want to wear this particular shirt today," or "I like that particular kind of candy, or that particular TV show."

What’s the opposite of particular? Maybe general. There are some people who like movies in general, or ice cream in general, or books in general. But most of us, most of the time, have our biggest feelings for a particular movie or ice cream flavor or book. And it can be hard to love people in general. But we all have particular people who we really like and love.

The Scandal of Particularity is the idea that Jesus, this one particular person, living in a particular time and place — a person who was in many ways very ordinary — not rich, not handsome, not powerful — that this particular person could be the God of the whole universe, come to live on earth to love and serve and teach and save.