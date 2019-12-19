Rev. Michael Newheart, First Baptist Church

We here at First Baptist Church have been observing Advent, the four Sundays prior to Christmas in which we prepare ourselves for the coming of the Christ child. Our theme has been “Attentive Advent,” in which we are attentive to the ways that the themes of Advent—hope, peace, joy, and love—have manifest themselves in our world, our church, and our lives. Advent gives way to Christmas, and our theme for that celebration is “Contemplative Christmas.” After the birth of Jesus, Mary “treasured all these words [of the shepherds and the angels] and pondered them in her heart” (Luke 2:19). So at Christmas we ponder, we contemplate, we consider what God is doing in our lives. And like the shepherds, we glorify and praise God for all that we have heard and seen (Luke 2:20).