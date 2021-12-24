Rev. Matt Metzger, Blackhawk Church

There are so many great Christmas songs, but one of my favorites is O Holy Night. There’s a lyric in that song that says, “a thrill of hope.” Thrill means a feeling of overwhelming excitement and pleasure. What exactly was so thrilling about the night Jesus was born?

We don’t know much about the shepherds in the Christmas story, but we know they were part of a people who had been waiting for a savior who would come someday. An angel appears and the glory of God shines around them and they are terrified. Their mundane evening took a thrilling turn.

Then the angel told them something unbelievable: “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” The day is finally here! The one who is going to save you is entering human history right now. This is a whole different level of thrill. This is the thrill of hope.

The Messiah coming was a hope beyond just a brightly lit sky on a dark night. This was good news of great joy for all people, starting with these shepherds. When we look back at this past year, life has been full of emotional highs and lows, and not necessarily thrilling. Maybe the word that encompasses it best is “weary.”