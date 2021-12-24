Rev. Kurt M. Billings, St. James Lutheran Church

In the words of that great philosopher, Yogi Berra, “it feels like déjà vu all over again.” Here we are, celebrating Christmas once again, and COVID still remains a threat. And so we mask up, vax up and do all we can to keep ourselves and those around us safe. While the fear of COVID remains, it is not as though the rest of our fears have gone away. We still worry about what kind of world we will leave for our children, the mental health of our friends and neighbors, and the toll it all takes on our own health. The world is not at all the way that we would want it to be.

And it is into such a world as this that we celebrate the birth of the Christ child. Martin Luther, in a Christmas sermon he gave in 1521, said that “the Christ child came to make our hearts sweet and glad and fearless, and for no other reason was he born.” All these years later, those words still ring true. Into a world with all its old fears, along with some new ones, the Christ child comes to make our hearts strong and fearless. The fears and challenges of the world remain, but the light of the Christ child lightens our path and strengthens our hearts. It is said that hope is not a strategy, and while this is true, it is because of Christ, we dare to hope; dare to dream, dare to work for a better tomorrow. May your Christmas celebrations this year, wherever and however they find you, make your heart sweet and glad and fearless. And above all, may Christ’s birth give you hope for a brighter tomorrow.