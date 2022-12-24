Rev. Kurt M. Billings, St. James Lutheran Church: Make room for Jesus

In a few months, if all goes according to plan (and I pray it will) my wife and I will be grandparents for the first time. My daughter and her husband are having a baby. And as you can imagine, we have all been busy preparing for the new arrival. When the baby arrives, we need to make room for her – in our homes, in our hearts, in our lives.
What has always struck me about the account of Jesus’ birth is that, when the time came – there was simply no room. Mary and Joseph, weary from their travels, just couldn’t catch a break. And so Jesus was born and placed in a feedbox for animals. It sounds better to say that he was placed in a manger, and it certainly makes for a better Christmas carol, but in reality, it was a feedbox in a barn. Nothing sentimental about that.
And now, all these years later, Jesus is still looking for room – in our homes, in our hearts, and in our lives. We who are such busy people, and fill our lives with so many things – must admit that there are many times when we, too, simply don’t make room. Rushing from one event to another, one meeting to another, one thing to another, we are filled to capacity. But as we once again celebrate the birth of Christ, may we make room for grace, for kindness, for love. By replacing anger with compassion, cynicism with hope, and indifference with love, the Christ child is born again in us. In the year ahead, let us all make room for the Christ child – and may this child fill our homes, our hearts and our lives with grace, with peace, and with love.
