Rev. Kurt M. Billings, St. James Lutheran Church: Make room for Jesus

In a few months, if all goes according to plan (and I pray it will) my wife and I will be grandparents for the first time. My daughter and her husband are having a baby. And as you can imagine, we have all been busy preparing for the new arrival. When the baby arrives, we need to make room for her – in our homes, in our hearts, in our lives.

What has always struck me about the account of Jesus’ birth is that, when the time came – there was simply no room. Mary and Joseph, weary from their travels, just couldn’t catch a break. And so Jesus was born and placed in a feedbox for animals. It sounds better to say that he was placed in a manger, and it certainly makes for a better Christmas carol, but in reality, it was a feedbox in a barn. Nothing sentimental about that.