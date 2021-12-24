Rev. Kelly J. Crocker, First Unitarian Society

We gather once again in the glow of a familiar story, a simple birth in a stable, that was not so simple at all. A birth that happened at a time when not only the hearts of the people were broken, but the heart of the world as well. The birth of a child who grew to be a storyteller, a teacher, a prophet who used his words and his love to stitch together what beauty could be found; stitching it together with compassion, shining light on those who were forgotten, those who were ignored, those who were beaten down.

This birth was different in many ways and yet we know that there is present at every birth a known companion, anxiety. Even if the arrival of this child brings unbounded joy and celebration, anxiety accompanies us along the way. For months, the child-bearer has anxiously worried about preparations and vitamins and the future of this one they are so delighted to meet.