Rev. Kelly J. Crocker, First Unitarian Society

We gather once again in the glow of a familiar story, a simple birth in a stable, that was not so simple at all. A birth that happened at a time when not only the hearts of the people were broken, but the heart of the world as well. The birth of a child who grew to be a storyteller, a teacher, a prophet who used his words and his love to stitch together what beauty could be found; stitching it together with compassion, shining light on those who were forgotten, those who were ignored, those who were beaten down.
This birth was different in many ways and yet we know that there is present at every birth a known companion, anxiety. Even if the arrival of this child brings unbounded joy and celebration, anxiety accompanies us along the way. For months, the child-bearer has anxiously worried about preparations and vitamins and the future of this one they are so delighted to meet.
Over the past year, anxiety has been our ever-present companion. Through difficult days of violence and an ongoing pandemic, we have wondered if we might find our best selves again in the aftermath. We question what beauty remains and we feel in our weary hearts a lack of light. Even in moments of joy, anxiety is with us asking, "How long will this last?" and “What will come next?” Though we anticipated this holiday season would be a return to our favorite celebrations and gatherings, we find that many of our traditions are still out of reach, and we wonder, "Will we ever find comfort again?"
On that simple and sacred night in a stable, anxiety was there at that birth, asking if this new incarnation could be born to us. Much like these uncertain days, as we await the arrival of hope, anxiety paces with us. It asks if we are ready and if we are willing to embrace all the changes that arrive with its presence. And much like the arrival of new life, anxiety gives way to recognition, to a deep knowing that though we may hold an ocean of worry in our hearts, here among us now, despite all odds, is an abiding and everlasting hope.
In this Series
Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy
Rev. Scott Anderson, Westminster Presbyterian Church
Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
Rev. Kurt M. Billings, St. James Lutheran Church
