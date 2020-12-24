Rev. Kelly J. Crocker, First Unitarian Society of Madison

In this time of anxiety, of uncertainty, of injury and illness for so many, of violence and dehumanization, of mistrust between neighbors, we would do well to simply tend our sheep on our very own hillside. We need more than ever to follow a star and to hope for this perfect love. We need more than ever to examine our own hearts and to open our hearts to another. We need more than ever to make friends beyond the conventions of sameness. We need more than ever to discover a perfect love, not only in a newborn child, but deep inside ourselves. Then, and only then, can we love this world into a new way of being. May we let something be born in us that heals the brokenness, that does not bow down to hatred and fear but rather meets them, and offers them love. Let us, this night, under the light of the brightest of stars, remember our greatest work, and all we know for sure, is love.