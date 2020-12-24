Rev. Kelly J. Crocker, First Unitarian Society of Madison

Underneath a bright star, so long ago, came the birth of perfect love, of light and of hope. It came to a fractured and hurting world. This Christmas, around this hurting world, people gather once again to hear ancient stories, to light candles in the darkness, to sing familiar songs, to be reminded that love, and hope, and courage are still possible, here, and now. This is a different Christmas Eve with a long litany of loss. We have lost the presence of one another, of traditions we hold dear. We have watched those we love become ill and pass on from our sight. We have lost hope as we hear voices of hatred and fear in our communities, here, and around the globe. Here we are on this holiest of nights and we may struggle to see the holy among us. We are exhausted. We have been challenged. We carry loss and fear, uncertainty and loneliness, like we have never known.
Just a few nights ago, we were witnesses to what we could call our own Christmas star. A star, not seen for 800 years, created by the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Perhaps this is the same star seen by those Wise Ones so long ago. The story tells us they followed that star to find perfect love in a holy child, a bearer of light. And this child arrived with a message of divine love, of a peace on earth found through the very human power of loving one another. The Wise Ones followed a star. Perhaps this star, too, is telling us that something new, something holy, is trying to be born among us. This time I hope, dare I say I believe, it is nothing less than humankind trying to find a new way of being human, finding a new way to live as one people on this small planet we share and finding a new way to love ourselves with an expansive love, a love that teaches us how to also love others. This is an immense thing to birth.
In this time of anxiety, of uncertainty, of injury and illness for so many, of violence and dehumanization, of mistrust between neighbors, we would do well to simply tend our sheep on our very own hillside. We need more than ever to follow a star and to hope for this perfect love. We need more than ever to examine our own hearts and to open our hearts to another. We need more than ever to make friends beyond the conventions of sameness. We need more than ever to discover a perfect love, not only in a newborn child, but deep inside ourselves. Then, and only then, can we love this world into a new way of being. May we let something be born in us that heals the brokenness, that does not bow down to hatred and fear but rather meets them, and offers them love. Let us, this night, under the light of the brightest of stars, remember our greatest work, and all we know for sure, is love.