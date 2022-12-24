Rev. Kelly J. Crocker, First Unitarian Society of Madison: Remembering the 'bearers of light and love'

When we reflect on the manger scene, our attention always turns to Mary, Joseph, the baby, the crude frame of a barn, and perhaps the cow and sheep present at the birth. We may find ourselves imagining angelic visions, a bright star, and a rather serene atmosphere for what we know to be a raw, vulnerable, and messy moment. In recent years, I’ve been reflecting on who is missing from the scene in Luke’s account, and my thoughts always return to Mary’s midwife. Who would this woman have been, and what story would she tell us about that night? What might her story reveal to us?

Midwives have been around for thousands of years and are even mentioned in the Hebrew Scriptures, in the book of Exodus, regarding the story of Moses. It would have been strange for Joseph to be alone with Mary in that moment, for even though he had great faith, men typically were not trained in this area. Joseph would have sought out a midwife to be with Mary. Ancient Orthodox and Byzantine icons recall this truth and often feature Mary’s midwife in the corner of the icon, bathing the newborn child.

In the Celtic tradition, they, too, wondered who this midwife might be. In their rich imagination, they tell the story of St. Brigid, the patron saint of midwives and symbol of the sacred feminine, as Mary’s midwife. For the Celts, birthing took place at the threshold of their one-room homes with the midwife on both knees assisting in the arrival of new life. It is this image of a threshold which holds new meaning for me this year as I reflect on the Christmas story. Thresholds are those liminal spaces, an entering, a transition, a beginning. It is in this crossing-over space that we find the arrival of light, the incarnation. And here we are, on our knees, receiving the long-awaited promise.