Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

'So this is Christmas'
Let's just say it out loud, "Christmas is going to be different this year!" Like all the other significant times in 2020 when we would typically gather with family and friends, Christmas will also be a time when we are discouraged from gathering or traveling because the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in our communities, our country and the world.
We may even be finding ourselves saying, “So this is Christmas.” And there may be many reasons to say those words. Maybe it’s the loss of life and employment and businesses due to the pandemic. Maybe this is the first Christmas without a loved one who has always been there. Maybe it’s the racial injustice, low-paying jobs, illness and broken relationships that is causing you to say, “So this is Christmas.”
Maybe it’s the story of a young, pregnant girl going into labor and without much help from anyone else, gives birth and lays the baby in a feeding trough that had been used to feed barn animals just a few hours earlier and we say, “So this is Christmas.”
Yet, this is the way God chose and continues to choose to come into our midst; right in the middle of our lives; right in the middle of sorrow and right in the middle of the mess. In her poem "Amazing Peace," Maya Angelou wrote, “Into this climate of fear and apprehension, Christmas enters.”
The circumstances and stories of our lives will change, but God’s story never changes. The story told of Jesus’ birth does not change. What changes is the depth of the story’s meaning that is still being realized and revealed each time the story is told.
This is the story of Emmanuel — God with us. The God who comes to us in the midst of our lives; however less than ideal our circumstance; however messy our lives may be. That is where God is born and we can say with joy, “So this is Christmas!”