Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

'So this is Christmas'

Let's just say it out loud, "Christmas is going to be different this year!" Like all the other significant times in 2020 when we would typically gather with family and friends, Christmas will also be a time when we are discouraged from gathering or traveling because the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in our communities, our country and the world.

We may even be finding ourselves saying, “So this is Christmas.” And there may be many reasons to say those words. Maybe it’s the loss of life and employment and businesses due to the pandemic. Maybe this is the first Christmas without a loved one who has always been there. Maybe it’s the racial injustice, low-paying jobs, illness and broken relationships that is causing you to say, “So this is Christmas.”

Maybe it’s the story of a young, pregnant girl going into labor and without much help from anyone else, gives birth and lays the baby in a feeding trough that had been used to feed barn animals just a few hours earlier and we say, “So this is Christmas.”