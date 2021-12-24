Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

We hear the same story and pretty much sing the same songs and carols every Christmas Eve. But still, we are drawn to the story and the music; along with the candlelight, the mystery and the sentiment of Christmas Eve. I don’t know many people, even people who would rarely attend church worship, who do not like the Christmas story with the angels, the shepherds, Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus in a stable, surrounded by animals who appear to understand that something wonderful and important is happening.

I was trying to think when I first remember hearing the Christmas story. I am one who grew up attending worship and would have heard the story every Christmas Eve. But when do I really remember hearing the story? Then it hit me that it may have been like many of us who grew up in the 1960s and '70s when we would wait and wait for the Christmas TV specials to come on each year. Somewhere in the order of classics like "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," was "A Charlie Brown Christmas."