Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

We hear the same story and pretty much sing the same songs and carols every Christmas Eve. But still, we are drawn to the story and the music; along with the candlelight, the mystery and the sentiment of Christmas Eve. I don’t know many people, even people who would rarely attend church worship, who do not like the Christmas story with the angels, the shepherds, Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus in a stable, surrounded by animals who appear to understand that something wonderful and important is happening.
I was trying to think when I first remember hearing the Christmas story. I am one who grew up attending worship and would have heard the story every Christmas Eve. But when do I really remember hearing the story? Then it hit me that it may have been like many of us who grew up in the 1960s and '70s when we would wait and wait for the Christmas TV specials to come on each year. Somewhere in the order of classics like "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," was "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Charlie Brown is sad and frustrated and finally says, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” Enter Linus, Charlie Brown’s best friend who steps up, security blanket in hand, and humbly recites from heart the announcement of the birth of Jesus from the second chapter of the Gospel of Luke: “And the angel said unto them, fear not ... for unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior who is Christ the Lord.”
Linus recites these gospel words as if it’s a perfectly normal thing for a small child to know by heart. Then, without drama, Linus turns to Charlie Brown and humbly says, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
It really is that simple!
And in the midst of this simple story, there is so much mystery, so much love, so much light and so many places to enter and find your place in the story. On Christmas Eve we are reminded once again of the truth, that the light in the stable is God’s presence made real to us in the Christ child. This is the light that no darkness can overcome. Amen.
Sharing their Christmas message: Excerpts of this year's sermons from Madison-area clergy
