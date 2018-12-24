The Christmas Eve sermon is titled “Make Room for Hope”
In the business world, we often hear the saying, “Hope is not a strategy.” But, for Christian people of faith, Christmas is our time when hope is made real in the birth of Jesus the Christ child, the light of the world. Because of the birth of Christ, the strategy becomes finding ways to be intentional about making room for hope in our lives. The promise of the Christ child from a faithful God keeps hope alive, as it has for generations before us.
Hope is like a muscle that needs building up. And the only way to build up a muscle is to use it. When we use our ‘hope muscle,’ that muscle grows stronger. And the stronger our hope, the more we grow in our faith that God is with us, working for good.
When we make room for hope, we make room for God to do a new thing; a beautiful thing; a wonderful thing within us. One of the assurances of Christmas is that God yet comes into human lives and the events of this world. God meets us just the way we are. The God who comes to us in the midst of our lives; however less than ideal our circumstances; however messy or hopeless our lives may seem; that is where God is born.
On Christmas Eve we are reminded once again of the truth that the hope of God’s presence has come and it keeps coming. This is the hope that cannot be overtaken by fear or hatred or injustice or indifference.
When we make room for hope, we make room to receive the miracle of hope in Jesus the Christ. Then we become God’s vessels for delivering the miracle of hope to a waiting and needy world.
How will you make room for hope this Christmas?