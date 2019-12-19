Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

Hope Made Real
On the first Sunday of Advent, we lit the Advent candle of Hope and heard the words, “The hope of our faith is not wishful thinking, but rather a deep conviction that because God is among us and because God has come to us in Jesus Christ, we live with the expectation of a better day to come.”
Now four weeks later, we gather for another Christmas Eve to celebrate the hope made real in the birth of the Christ child. The Christmas story reminds us that God comes to us in the midst of our lives, however distant we may feel from God; however alone we may feel; however less than ideal our circumstances; however messy our lives may be. That is where God is born and hope is made real.
The Christ child is our living, breathing sign of hope and the immeasurable love that God has had for all of us from the very beginning. And that hope and love can cut through the disappointments, the disasters, the violence, the fear, the hate, and the political wrangling in our own lives and within our communities, our country and our world.
There is not a pill we can take to give us hope. But each Christmas Eve, God offers us a chance to listen, to feel and to respond to the hope that is born this night. Even if this story only touches us once a year, the touch of the story is still worth it. It means we are still listening and God is still stirring hope within us. It is a story that makes hope real for each of us.
This Christmas, may our hope be made real as we listen again to the Christmas story of God coming among us as Emmanuel—God with us as Jesus the Christ child.