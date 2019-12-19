Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

Hope Made Real

On the first Sunday of Advent, we lit the Advent candle of Hope and heard the words, “The hope of our faith is not wishful thinking, but rather a deep conviction that because God is among us and because God has come to us in Jesus Christ, we live with the expectation of a better day to come.”

Now four weeks later, we gather for another Christmas Eve to celebrate the hope made real in the birth of the Christ child. The Christmas story reminds us that God comes to us in the midst of our lives, however distant we may feel from God; however alone we may feel; however less than ideal our circumstances; however messy our lives may be. That is where God is born and hope is made real.

The Christ child is our living, breathing sign of hope and the immeasurable love that God has had for all of us from the very beginning. And that hope and love can cut through the disappointments, the disasters, the violence, the fear, the hate, and the political wrangling in our own lives and within our communities, our country and our world.