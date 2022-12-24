Rev. Jenny Arneson, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church: 'Picture this story'

It seems that so much of Christmas Eve, is about the story. We gather to once again hear the ancient story of the birth of Jesus read and told through Scripture and music and candlelight.

We each get a picture in our minds when we think of the Christmas Story. And as much as we may want to clean up some elements of the first Christmas story that we hear in Scripture or give a classier twist to some of the characters, that’s not the point. This is the way God chose to come into our midst, so the question we often ponder is why? Why did God choose this way; why did God choose to come into the mess of the world?

To help us think about these questions, we might think about the messiness of our own stories. What messes do we have in our lives that we’d like to clean up? Do we think we have to clean up our lives before God would be willing to come into our midst?

The point is that God chose to come into the messiness of the world and continues to choose to come into the messes of our lives. The Christmas story tells us that God meets us just the way we are. God meets us in our own story; clean or messy; good or challenging. The story of Christmas is not about cleaning ourselves up to make ourselves acceptable to God. Christmas is about receiving a gift, the gift of a child; our Savior, who brings hope and peace, joy and love, even if our lives are a mess; that’s the promise of Christmas.

And sometimes we find the Christmas story in the least expected places. Somewhere every day in the world, the story of Christmas is lived out and alive. Somewhere there is no room; somewhere people are displaced; somewhere people are being unjustly taxed; somewhere people are needing to flee from the dangers of those in power.

In whatever ways we hear or see the Christmas story, they all point to and symbolize a God who is good, compassionate and abounding in steadfast love. The Christmas story tells us that God cares about us and comes to be with us. The story means that in this sometimes-frightening world, we are not alone.