Isaiah 9:2-7
We’ve gotten used to the idea of God becoming a man. We’ve gotten used to the idea that our sins are forgiven. We’ve gotten used to the idea that the meek will inherit the earth, that the poor will be blessed and that the sick will be made well. We’ve gotten used to these ideas because we hear them year after year after year.
We’ve gotten so used to them that we have stopped living as if they’re true.
To live in the reality of Christmas morning is to live as if there is no difference between rich and poor, man and woman, gay and straight, black and white, N. Korean and S. Korean, American and Mexican. It’s not just that there shouldn’t be a border wall on Christmas morning 2018, there probably shouldn’t even be a border. We have ignored what this baby means.
But there is hope. Jesus comes on Christmas morning bringing hope to the hopeless, sight to the blind, love to the lonely. And He promises that a new kingdom is at hand, a kingdom where love rules and mankind will study war no more.