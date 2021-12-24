Rev. Everett D. Mitchell, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist church

I attended a choir concert where I heard a young person describe the angel’s announcement of Jesus’s birth to the shepherds in the fields watching over the sheep. She said that the intention of the angels in the announcement of Jesus was God’s way of reminding a scared and fragile world that there is some good news. She passionately reminded the audience that God did not send an angel to those in power, to the religious leaders or those who frequent the temple. Rather the shepherds in the field were given God’s word of hope, the good news of the future and the comforting voice of an angel. Yes, those shepherds sitting outside watching over the sheep received a word of hope. When she concluded, the music started playing for the next musical selection, but the young student’s interpretation of scripture made a story I have heard and discussed hundreds of times come alive with new meaning.
The shepherds watched the flock at night. As they took care of the sheep, an angel appeared to them, along with an entire choir singing a song that anticipates the coming of Jesus. The reminder in this narrative is for the church to remember that God is not contained or concerned with social and economic status. God did not announce the birth of hope, the birth of love, the birth of change, to those in religious and political power. To the contrary, God chose some people who were tending to the sheep. I don’t know why. But, I wonder if shepherds were like King David, whom the prophet Samuel called from watching his father’s sheep to anoint him King because God looked at David’s heart. After the angel gave the shepherds this word of hope, a choir of angels joined them reminding them of the Glory of God. When the choir ceased their singing, the shepherds traveled to Bethlehem and found this child.
Each day, we continue to live in a time that can feel so hopeless and empty. As communities battle with mental health and fatigue in schools, the ever-evolving dangers of a virus that has claimed over 800,000 precious lives, burnout of health care workers, hopelessness among homeless families and their children, and a political climate that continues to leave us uncertain about our democracy, I suspect we need God to break through our everyday struggles to offer us a choir of hope. As all communities of faith gather this year, maybe God is trying to remind us to be those voices of hope. We may not have the answers. We may not be able to provide the specifics that will pull us out of despair. But, what we do know is that if God is speaking to the shepherds, then we just need to look to hear God’s voice in a different way. Together.
I believe, the young student’s interpretation of the story was correct. After she gave her speech, she joined the rest of the choir. She inspired me to remember that God is still speaking, everywhere, to everyone in different languages, voices, and signs. Our job is to retain that hope and join the chorus of others, so that the joy and love of Christmas is echoed for generations to come.
