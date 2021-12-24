Rev. Everett D. Mitchell, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist church

Each day, we continue to live in a time that can feel so hopeless and empty. As communities battle with mental health and fatigue in schools, the ever-evolving dangers of a virus that has claimed over 800,000 precious lives, burnout of health care workers, hopelessness among homeless families and their children, and a political climate that continues to leave us uncertain about our democracy, I suspect we need God to break through our everyday struggles to offer us a choir of hope. As all communities of faith gather this year, maybe God is trying to remind us to be those voices of hope. We may not have the answers. We may not be able to provide the specifics that will pull us out of despair. But, what we do know is that if God is speaking to the shepherds, then we just need to look to hear God’s voice in a different way. Together.