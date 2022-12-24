Rev. Everett D. Mitchell, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church: Amid the turmoil, hope

This fall I started reading a book entitled, “The Messy Middle: Finding your way through the hardest and most crucial part of any bold venture.” One of the main ideas of the book is that, “We love talking about starts and finishes, even though the middle stretch is the most important and often the most ignored and misunderstood.”

As I reflected on various parts of this book, my spiritual imagination centered on Joseph in the birth narrative of Jesus. In the book of Matthew, Joseph found himself in the messy middle. He learned that Mary was pregnant, and he was not the biological father. Joseph, I am sure, knew the violent possibilities that would happen to Mary if the community realized their situation. Joseph made the decision to quietly break off the engagement. In that critical moment, an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream. Joseph is told to marry Mary as well as instructed on what to name the baby. When Joseph awakens from the dream, he does exactly what is required of him. Joseph married Mary and named the baby Jesus.

I know by the time we get to the Christmas season and stories, we have tried to resolve the story of all the confusing and messy actions that happen surrounding the birth of Jesus. But, to appreciate the power of the story and the hope-filled inspiration that the story brings to people, we must embrace and appreciate the messy middle dilemma posed to Joseph. The implications remind everyone who follows this faith that God does not move our lives or simply journey with us on a straight line. There are many occasions where life takes four to five to five hundred different turns.