Rev. Dr. Tom Robinson, Christ Presbyterian Church

Yes, when time stands still and the stillness of a holy silence embraces our souls, going ever deeper into our hearts, we do finally realize Peace.

• It is the Peace we walk outside following a snowfall and not a sound is heard or a motion known, just being in that moment;

• It is such a profound peace as when we look down upon the sleeping face of a new-born child and all that matters, in all the universe, is the trust and vulnerability and miracle in that face;

• It is the deep peace when we realize with pride and amazing joy that the children we have nurtured in family and whose pictures are posted in the gallery on the second floor of the church have become the young adults who are now the nurturers;

• It is the silence after a last holy breath, of a loved one who is finally released from suffering to be at peace, and we believe, in divine embrace;

• It is the deepening silence of realizing that the relationships of friends, of faith, of respect for humankind, and of God … these are the only possessions of any worth in God’s Creation, and that worth is beyond any measure.