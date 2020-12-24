Rev. Dr. Tom Robinson, Christ Presbyterian Church

'Mary and Joseph (and us), longing for Peace and Comfort'
There are times when time seems to stand still. We need those times. We need THIS to be such a time, as we catch our weary breath and exhale slowly to center ourselves for the time to come.
Mary and Joseph, and this birth in the Bethlehem Manger in our reading from Luke, provide us with such a time.
Christmas Eve, when a birth that went virtually unnoticed to the world swirling around, was attended by shepherds who listened to angel song, and, with just a bit of liturgical-calendar-harmonization with Matthew’s Gospel, Magi, wise-ones looking for signs of hope, from a distant land, were on their way…
2000 years of worshiping this Prince of Peace, brings us in this Advent time, to anticipate this Holy Night.
And in all that time, have we yet found true Peace, of world, of heart, of meaning, of humanity?
Perhaps we all need to let time stand still, to let the Silence of the “Silent Night” gather our hearts together at the Holy Birth. Mary and Joseph longed for Comfort and Peace, in a war-torn nation, in a land devoid of hope and healing ... They yearned for what I call a “deepening silence” of the soul. It is the feeling that Pastors sometimes experience, when they are the last one out of the Church building on Christmas Eve, locking up after 1 a.m., and the air is really cold and clear, there is snow around on everything, and the world is very quiet, very still, and Christmas busy-ness is just past. (This COVID-adjusted year will be a bit different in this regard!)
Yes, when time stands still and the stillness of a holy silence embraces our souls, going ever deeper into our hearts, we do finally realize Peace.
• It is the Peace we walk outside following a snowfall and not a sound is heard or a motion known, just being in that moment;
• It is such a profound peace as when we look down upon the sleeping face of a new-born child and all that matters, in all the universe, is the trust and vulnerability and miracle in that face;
• It is the deep peace when we realize with pride and amazing joy that the children we have nurtured in family and whose pictures are posted in the gallery on the second floor of the church have become the young adults who are now the nurturers;
• It is the silence after a last holy breath, of a loved one who is finally released from suffering to be at peace, and we believe, in divine embrace;
• It is the deepening silence of realizing that the relationships of friends, of faith, of respect for humankind, and of God … these are the only possessions of any worth in God’s Creation, and that worth is beyond any measure.
Is there any hope for Peace, in our times, in our daily stresses, in our personal unrest, amid the seemingly-endless culture wars and political discord? The Birth of Jesus says there is, when we are open to it ... a “deepening silence” of awareness of an Incarnate God, born in quiet obscurity, discovered in glorious rejoicing, known in surprising signs of faith. Incarnation can be anytime and anyplace, drawing us to God.
The “Deepening Silence”, the Comforting Peace, of that “Silent Night” is every night, every day, every land and every people ... when eyes are opened to Immanuel, “God with us.” Walls come down, tears of sorrow and tears of blessing mingle, angels appear and enjoin us in their songs, and the gifts we lay at his feet are our own moments, our dreams, our endless chances to live faithfully.
What do we do with “deepening silence” this Christmas Eve? I suggest this. Don’t just sing “Silent night” — but pray “Silent Night,” as you sing the words. Make it the theme for your life. And whenever you are hurting, when peace eludes you, when you are sad or lonely, doubting your worth, doubting the worth of our culture, our world ... “sing the silence” of this night, and let God’s Peace find you. It will find you. It will.
Amen.