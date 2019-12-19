Rev. Dr. Tom Robinson, Christ Presbyterian Church

Something is Going to Change

During this Advent season, as we explored the Biblical concept of Shalom, many of us were very deeply moved. We discovered in Isaiah’s prophetic word a tone of hope that is not like flashing decoration displays, only to be removed after the holiday season. It was a message that grows like a stream in the desert places, like a shoot from a thick tree stump, like a candle flame in stark darkness, like a child born in the humblest of settings yet attended by angelic announcements that “God is with us”.

After all the celebrating, lights, sounds, eating, and preparations for a holiday … what truly remains is the core tradition with which we began: Shalom that does not ignore displacement and rejection in tumultuous times, does not seek to avoid the conflicts as it transforms the hard truths. It is born again and again in us, starting with:

A tired and frightened, road-weary and displaced family … finding shelter in a stable out-back … attended by the silence of night, and curious shepherds showing up in awe after being heralded by the heavenly choir.

This is Christmas – because we have been waiting for “something” to change. In an era in which we are exhausted from bad news, endless conflict in the world, polarizing of people on every level, a loss of confidence, of hope, perhaps even of cultural norms of civility … we are waiting, impatiently waiting, for … something … to change. That is what the Advent Season has been all about. This is what Christmas Shalom bring to us. We have sought to be prepared. Are we indeed ready?

