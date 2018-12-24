John 3: 16 for God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
God’s Greatest Gift
The essence and the substance of the words of Christ prove who God is and who the Son is. The simplicity of these words cannot be misinterpreted, misconstrued, or misunderstood. This one sentence is what provides life to the dead, salvation to the lost, light to those who are in darkness, comfort to the lonely, and most of all a love for all. Through these words, lives have been changed and the relationship between humanity and God has been restored.
The essence of Christmas is wrapped in this one sentence. This holiday was designed, as a time of giving but now is a time of greed.
On the day in which God gave Jesus to the world, He gave the GREATEST GIFT of all time. This gift exhibited an act of forgiveness, grace, and love. The giver loved therefore He gave. The gift was a sacrifice therefore if you accept the gift you shall have everlasting life. Without the Giver, there will be no Gift and without the Gift, there will be no life.