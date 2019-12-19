Rev. Dr. Kurt M Billings, St. James Lutheran Church

This time of the year is so busy, that sometimes, the truly miraculous birth of Christ is crowded out by the countless activities that accompany the season. We can all get so caught up with the decorations, the giving and receiving of gifts, the shopping, the baking – and the list goes on - that we become distracted from what is truly happening. And what is truly happening is the celebration of the love of God coming down to live and dwell among us. In the midst of our hurried world that is so polarized and lives so much in fear, the Christ Child is born. Richard Rohr writes, “The True Self -- where you and God are one -- does not choose to love as much as it is love itself already. The True Self does not teach us compassion as much as it is compassion. Loving from this core of your being is experienced as a river within you that flows of its own accord. From this more spacious and grounded place, one naturally connects, empathizes, forgives, and loves everything. We were made in love, for love, and unto love.” And that is what we celebrate once again, the miraculous love of God in the baby Jesus, entering our world once again to calm our fears, give us hope, and return us to our true selves. However and where ever you celebrate Christmas this year, may you discover again, in your true self, the gift of the Christ child, born this night in love for you.