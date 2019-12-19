This time of the year is so busy, that sometimes, the truly miraculous birth of Christ is crowded out by the countless activities that accompany the season. We can all get so caught up with the decorations, the giving and receiving of gifts, the shopping, the baking – and the list goes on - that we become distracted from what is truly happening. And what is truly happening is the celebration of the love of God coming down to live and dwell among us. In the midst of our hurried world that is so polarized and lives so much in fear, the Christ Child is born. Richard Rohr writes, “The True Self -- where you and God are one -- does not choose to love as much as it is love itself already. The True Self does not teach us compassion as much as it is compassion. Loving from this core of your being is experienced as a river within you that flows of its own accord. From this more spacious and grounded place, one naturally connects, empathizes, forgives, and loves everything. We were made in love, for love, and unto love.” And that is what we celebrate once again, the miraculous love of God in the baby Jesus, entering our world once again to calm our fears, give us hope, and return us to our true selves. However and where ever you celebrate Christmas this year, may you discover again, in your true self, the gift of the Christ child, born this night in love for you.
Rev. Dr. Kurt M Billings, St. James Lutheran Church
- Rev. Dr. Kurt M Billings, Senior Pastor, St. James Lutheran Church, Verona
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I was really shocked," Sara Henke said. "I've never had something like that happen to me before."
Looking for a good meal and a reasonable drive? Here are 12 Dane County suburban restaurants worth trying.
From famous scientists to accomplished actors and politicians, many notable people graduated or attended UW-Madison. Here's a sampling.
Ancho & Agave, new to Middleton, didn’t invent the fast casual Mex-fusion wheel. So far, it lags behind its direct competitors.
A Madison School District staff member was put on leave after East High School students found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms on a school field trip to Minneapolis.
A fatal shooting Saturday on Madison's Near West Side started as a drug transaction that turned into a robbery, a witness told police, a court document states.
Caycee Bean, the former student who publicly accused UW-La Crosse art professor Joel Elgin of sexual misconduct this fall, said she has been overwhelmed by the number of messages she has received from women who say they were also victimized by the once-popular professor.
A 13-year-old Verona boy crashed a stolen car in the East Towne Mall parking lot early Saturday morning, leaving two injured passengers in the car, which caught on fire, police reported.
About halfway through her UW-Madison program, the Wisconsin National Guard called on her to be deployed several months in Afghanistan. Her youngest hadn't even turned 1.
“There were so many emotions coming from tonight that I never would’ve imagined,” senior M.E. Dodge said Saturday night after UW swept Nebraska to advance to the final four. “It started right when we won and then when the seniors got to get their moment. That was bittersweet."