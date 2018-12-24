The Christmas story reminds us again of the wondrous love of God that comes down to earth to live and dwell among us. Each year as the story is told anew, we remember the perilous journey of Mary and Joseph, we marvel at the message of the angles, and are in awe again at the birth of the Christ Child. And the wondrous story needs more than just words to tell it. It needs music, as young and old sing out together of the great joy that has come into the world. And in it all we are reminded, yet again, that God is now Immanuel- God is with us and among us. And the story of God’s love for the world is retold throughout the year as we treat one another with dignity, grace and kindness. The story of the wondrous love of God is told anew each time we reach out to the hungry, the homeless, the immigrant and bear witness to that love. God’s love becomes incarnate in and through our expressions of love for one another. May the wondrous message of Christmas not end on Christmas Day, but live on in our acts of kindness and good will to one another.