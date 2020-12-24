Rev. Dr. Charlie Berthoud, Covenant Presbyterian Church

This has been a challenging year. A dark year. The good news of Christmas is that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. Since we cannot safely worship together in the sanctuary this year, we dropped off and mailed Christmas gift boxes to our members. Each box has candy, crafts and candles — including the actual candles we use on Christmas Eve. With prerecorded and Zoom options for Christmas Eve worship, we will join together to share the light of Christ. And we remember that Jesus said “I am the light of the world” and he also said “You are the light of the world.” So we do our best to share the hope, peace, joy and love that Jesus brings the world.