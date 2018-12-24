Suppose you were there that first Christmas night. What would you have seen and heard at Bethlehem? And how would you know it was God or “of God?"
The “choirs of angels” singing—oh, really? Or just the sounds of barnyard sheep, goats and donkeys milling around—ah, that’s more like it. Would you have seen the “star from the East” that night? Or is astrology not your thing? Would you have congratulated the parents of the Christ Child? Or—seeing two poor, frightened, homeless kids—you pass on by?
In the “Silent Night” would you have sensed the sacred moment, the holy face, the “dawn of God’s redeeming grace”? Or let the divine presence simply wash over you, unnoticed?
Would you have noticed the breeze of the Holy Spirit? Or just a chill in the air?
Would you have understood the cosmic, eternal implications of glory from on high? Or, with eyes and ears closed to that reality, would you simply let that evening pass you by as unremarkable?
All such journeys in life are open to interpretation. And mis-interpretation, where one of you misses out. One believer’s “miracle of Providence” is another’s “accident of Happenstance” or mere coincidence.
Not many Palestinians saw and heard, much less understood, what happened that night. What makes you think you’d be any different?
One way to test your ability to notice God—whenever, wherever —is to ask yourself what you saw or heard THIS Advent season….
I loop back to my original Q: How do you know it was God?
I will let you answer that for yourself. AMEN