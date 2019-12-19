Rev. Charlie Berthoud Covenant Presbyterian Church

At Home, With Us

We are excited to welcome our son home for Christmas, after being away for his first semester at college. Coming “home for the holidays” is something we yearn for in December, even though our homes are imperfect places, and even as some loved ones are no longer with us.

Home, at its best, is where we are loved and fed and cared for. Home is one of the most important places where we are taught and encouraged in hope.

The good news of Christmas is that in Jesus Christ, God has come to be at home with us, all of us.

Each of the gospels proclaims this. Matthew tells us that Emmanuel means “God with us” and Jesus promises to be with us always. Mark invites us to repent and prepare for the new kingdom, which has come near. In Luke the angel proclaims good news of great joy for ALL the people, especially t. And in John, we read “The Word became flesh and made his home among us…full of grace and truth.”

God is with us, in our imperfect lives. God has come into our world and our homes in Jesus—to love us, to teach us, to give us hope. Merry Christmas indeed!

