“Trum-Tookers and the Sloo-Slonkers: The Songs of Christmas”
The Grinch did not like Christmas. He disliked it so much he stole it, at least he tried to steal it, by taking all the presents and decorations and even the roast beast. What the Grinch hated most was the music, the noise. In the 1966 video version of the story the Grinch rants about how he hates the Whos’ musical instruments: the Trum-Tookers and Sloo-Slonkers, the Blum-Blookers and Who-Wonkers. But when the Whos down in Whoville woke up on Christmas Day, even though they had no presents, they came out to join hearts and hands to sing a joyful song of praise. And as the story goes, that song touched the Grinch’s tiny heart, changing him for good.
According to the Bible, when Jesus was born, the angels sang a song—a song of peace and good will for all creation. In the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, God continues to sing a love song to the world—a song of new hope, new life, and new purpose. Our calling is to learn the song and sing it for the world around us.