Rev. Andy Twiton, Trinity Lutheran Church

Sometimes the kerfuffle over keeping Christ in Christmas befuddles me. If this means, keeping the Christ child at the center of Christian worship and discipleship, then I am for it. If it is an effort to force our neighbors and the culture as a whole into submission to Christian domination, it makes me uncomfortable on the basis of Christ himself.

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The story of Jesus’ birth (see Luke 2:1-20) is not one of power and domination. Christ’s birth is set up in opposition to the powerful Emperor Augustus and the governor Quirinius. God-incarnate came in the most vulnerable form – as a helpless child to a poor family.

In his earthly ministry, he preached love, justice, and peace. He came not to be served but to serve and to lay down his life for others (Mark 10:45). When he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, he came with no army at his back and no arms to bear (Mark 11:1-11). In his life, death, and resurrection, he chose the way of loving service over domination.

If Christians are to keep Christ in Christmas, we must not hurl “Merry Christmas” as a weapon. Following the example of the angels, we announce good news for all people. Following the example of the shepherds, we go and see what God has done. Following the example of Mary, we ponder the mystery of this night in our hearts. Following the way of Jesus, we are embraced by love incarnate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0