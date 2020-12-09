Return to Duluth?

From what I've heard, the Badgers are looking to fulfill the contracts they have on the books. That includes the series at Minnesota Duluth and at home against Denver that were originally scheduled for this season. It's not a straightforward process because other contracts are already in place for future seasons. For instance, UW is scheduled to play at Denver in 2021-22 so a series in Madison that season seems unlikely.

The Badgers have 10 non-conference games to manage every season, two of which are in the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee for at least the next two seasons. One road series that the Badgers and all other Big Ten schools have agreed to as part of Arizona State playing 28 road games this season is a pair of games in Tempe at some point. The Sun Devils are planning to open a new multipurpose arena that will be home to the hockey program in 2022.