Anyone who’s seen “Ferris Buelller’s Day Off” remembers Matthew Broderick’s title character crashing a tony restaurant with his friends and claiming to be Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago. (That was a real guy, by the way.)
While new Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack might not be twisting and shouting on a parade float just yet, his arrival from the Oakland Raiders in a trade last weekend has been transformative for the Bears’ hopes for the season. Now, it’s time to see just how effective the new Sack King of Chicago can be after missing all of the Raiders’ training camp while holding out.
“You feel the excitement and the energy,” Mack said at midweek. “I mean, it's really not about changing the perception. You can't really base things on perception. You want to go out and actually make the impact. That's what I'm looking forward to doing.”
Bears first-year coach Matt Nagy says he’s aiming for Mack to play 20-25 plays against the Packers, and the 2016 NFL defensive player of the year has shown while compiling 40.5 sacks over the past four seasons, all it takes is a play or two for him to dramatically alter a game. It’ll be incumbent on Packers tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga to prevent that from happening.
“Obviously he’s an excellent football player, he’s been a productive player for a long time in the league. It’s going to be interesting to see how he’s utilized,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “It’s one of the fun things about coaching in the opening game of the season — there’s a lot of adjusting going on. You have to be flexible, you’ve got to be adaptable. So we’re going to have to see how he’s utilized, when he’s utilized and see how we can make sure he doesn’t impact the game.”