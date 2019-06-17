Age: 50.
Residence: Polokwane, South Africa; Virginia Water, England; Orlando, Florida.
2019 earnings: $155,083.
Schwab Cup Rank: 40.
Scoring average: 70.82.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 0.
PGA Tour titles: 7.
Get to know him
Some premier golfers have a difficult time with the idea of moving on from the regular PGA Tour to the PGA Tour Champions world.
Retief Goosen is not among them.
Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion, was chomping at the bit to join his 50-plus peers when he reached that milestone in February. Going 10 years without a Tour victory has a way of doing that.
“It’s been a while for me since lifting a trophy,” Goosen told PGATour.com before making his debut at the Oasis Championship in Boca Raton, Florida. “I’m keen to get out here and play. I know it will be tough. There’s no such thing as an easy tournament in golf. We’ll see how it goes.
“I think I’m going to play full time. I really think I’m sort of ready to move away from the other tours, being 40 yards behind the youngsters and you don’t recognize half the field. After playing the other tours for 28 years, I’m ready for a little change. My focus … I’ll play a couple of events on the PGA Tour, but 90 percent of my events will be on the Champions Tour. I want to get back into playing.”
Goosen is still waiting to hold up his first Champions trophy; his best finish was a sixth place at the Chubb Classic in his second event.
But chances are that day will come before long for the South African, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this month.
His credentials include 36 professional wins, including seven on the PGA Tour and 14 on the European Tour. He was among the world’s elite players, ranking in the top 10 of the world rankings for more than 250 weeks from 2001 to 2007.
Goosen had won four times on the European Tour and played in the 2000 Presidents Cup, but was still a relative unknown when he won the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He nearly let that one get away from him when he three-putted from 12 feet on the final hole to finish in a tie with Mark Brooks. But he bounced back to shoot an even-par 70 the next day to win an 18-hole playoff by two shots over Brooks for his first victory on U.S. soil.
His second U.S. Open title came three years later at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island when he put on a spectacular putting exhibition on greens declared unplayable by many others. He had 11 one-putt greens on Sunday and 31 for the championship as he won by two strokes over Phil Mickelson.
He also won the Tour Championship that year, rallying from four shots down in the final day to beat Tiger Woods by four strokes.
But Goosen would only get two more PGA Tour titles, the last one being the Transitions Championship in 2009.